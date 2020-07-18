1/
KAREN ANN HAMILTON
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Karen Ann Hamilton, 46, of Elgin, passed away on July 15th, 2020, and was born in Elgin on September 25th, 1973. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother & aunt. Family was everything to Karen. She is survived by her parents, John & Eileen Flink, three brothers, Mike Flink, John (Tania) Flink and Bob (Scarlett) Flink, daughters, Kiely (Austin) Burkhart and Hailey Czlapinski, husband, Mark Hamilton, stepdaughters, Sydney Hamilton and Sadie Hamilton, and granddaughters, Nicolette Burkhart and Dakota Burkhart. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with memorial prayer at 7:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved