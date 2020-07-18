ELGIN - Karen Ann Hamilton, 46, of Elgin, passed away on July 15th, 2020, and was born in Elgin on September 25th, 1973. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother & aunt. Family was everything to Karen. She is survived by her parents, John & Eileen Flink, three brothers, Mike Flink, John (Tania) Flink and Bob (Scarlett) Flink, daughters, Kiely (Austin) Burkhart and Hailey Czlapinski, husband, Mark Hamilton, stepdaughters, Sydney Hamilton and Sadie Hamilton, and granddaughters, Nicolette Burkhart and Dakota Burkhart. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with memorial prayer at 7:00 pm.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store