KAREN ANN LIMA
Karen Ann Lima, nee Lorenzi, 76, of Elk Grove Village for 35 years, peacefully passed away on June 25, 2020 at JouneyCare, Barrington. Karen retired after 25 years as Buyer for Enesco Giftware of Elk Grove. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry (2004) and the loving mother of Rob (Kelly) Lima and Rick (Sharon) Lima; dear sister of Cathy (Rocky) First, and cherished grandmother of Jon and Jacob, Connor, Kailey, and Camden. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayer Monday, 9:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Matthew Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, for 10:30 Mass. Internment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
