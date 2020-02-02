Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN WIRTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN C. WIRTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN C. WIRTH Obituary
Karen C. Wirth, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House in Stuart, Florida. Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, she had been Florida resident for 6 years, coming from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Prior to retirement, she was Assistant States Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, for twenty years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Wirth, who passed away in 1982. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Wayne D. Wirth of The Villages; two sons, Michael Wirth of Elk Grove Village, and Steven Wirth and his wife, Susan, of Stuart; one sister, Laurel Sattler of The Villages; and two granddaughters, Amanda Wirth Ghirghi of Saint Petersburg, Florida and Julia Wirth of Stuart. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. An Online Guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -