Karen C. Wirth, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House in Stuart, Florida. Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, she had been Florida resident for 6 years, coming from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Prior to retirement, she was Assistant States Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, for twenty years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Wirth, who passed away in 1982. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Wayne D. Wirth of The Villages; two sons, Michael Wirth of Elk Grove Village, and Steven Wirth and his wife, Susan, of Stuart; one sister, Laurel Sattler of The Villages; and two granddaughters, Amanda Wirth Ghirghi of Saint Petersburg, Florida and Julia Wirth of Stuart. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. An Online Guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020