Karen F. Devine, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 28, 1944 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 43 years. She was a 1962 graduate and valedictorian of Alvernia HS in Chicago and a 1966 graduate of Marquette University. Karen was an active member of the Libertyville community as a volunteer throughout the school system and St. Joseph Parish. Renowned for her cooking and charitable volunteer work, Karen was most known as an energetic mother and grandmother to her 5 children. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, James Devine; 4 children, Jeff (Jane) Devine, Steve Devine, Sean (Tara) Devine and Shannon Devine (Brian) O'Hagan; 5 grandchildren, Jonnie, Jaima, Lauren, Drew and Brigid; 2 sisters, Roberta (John) Payant and Joyce (Paul) Contos. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wednesday, March 13 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Prayers will begin at 9:30 am Thursday, at the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 10 am Thursday, March 14 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville, with Father John Trout, officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either The Salvation Army/Metropolitan Chicago Division (www.salarmychicago.org), 5040 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630 or Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org), 671 W. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085 would be appreciated. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019