|
|
STREAMWOOD - Karen Gannon, 49, beloved daughter of Maureen Gannon (nee Byrne) and Richard Gannon (JoAnn). Survived by her precious dog-babies, Jaye and Scout. Treasured sister of Dan, Mary (Tim), Laura (Kristine), and Matt (Gina). Cherished aunt of Brianna, Delaney, Brady, Kai and Madeleine. Karen was a passionate dog lover, adopting and fostering countless dogs. She loved hiking all over the world and attending plays and musicals of any kind. Karen will be remembered by all friends and family for her infectious laugh and exuberant smile. Her warmth, generosity and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Almost Home Foundation and/or Vanderburgh Humane Society. There will be a Celebration of Life Open House on Saturday, March 2nd at the Curragh, 6705 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL 60631. Please stop by anytime between 1-5pm. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019