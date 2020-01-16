Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN SEGRETI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN J. SEGRETI


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN J. SEGRETI Obituary
Karen J. Segreti, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Jan. 3, 1953 in Libertyville, was formerly of Grayslake and has lived in Vernon Hills since 1982. She was a graduate of Grant High School, enjoyed gardening, trips to Las Vegas and her pets. Karen was adventuresome in life and loved motorcycle riding and power boating, being a member of the Diversey Harbor Yacht Club. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Tony Segreti; 3 sisters, Susan Bergstrom, Linda (Damon) Nasser and Debbie (Roger) Bloom; 2 brothers, Robert (Tammy) Skoglund and Ronald Skoglund. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Laurel Cooper and Cheryl Taylor and brothers, Roger and Richard Skoglund. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -