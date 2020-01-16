|
|
Karen J. Segreti, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Jan. 3, 1953 in Libertyville, was formerly of Grayslake and has lived in Vernon Hills since 1982. She was a graduate of Grant High School, enjoyed gardening, trips to Las Vegas and her pets. Karen was adventuresome in life and loved motorcycle riding and power boating, being a member of the Diversey Harbor Yacht Club. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Tony Segreti; 3 sisters, Susan Bergstrom, Linda (Damon) Nasser and Debbie (Roger) Bloom; 2 brothers, Robert (Tammy) Skoglund and Ronald Skoglund. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Laurel Cooper and Cheryl Taylor and brothers, Roger and Richard Skoglund. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020