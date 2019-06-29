|
SOUTH ELGIN - Karen Jean Ermel (Helberg), 76, of South Elgin passed away June 26, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1942 in Elgin, IL to Albert and Alberta Helberg. She is survived by her sister, Diane (Jean) Jones of Thompsonville, IL; brother, Jim Helberg of Defiance, OH; children, Tracy Krahn of Elgin, Paul (Melissa) Ermel, Jr. of St. Charles, Kim Ermel of Genoa; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, Laura Jones of Elgin, Nicole Raner of New York; nephew, Jason (Sara) Jones of Marion, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home is assisting the family with all arrangements. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 29, 2019