Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church,
310 S. Wheaton Ave.,
Wheaton, IL
View Map
KAREN JEAN HAHN


1950 - 2019
WHEATON - Karen Jean Hahn, age 69, of Sugar Grove since 2007 and a resident of Wheaton for thirty-nine years where she raised her family, passed away peacefully in her home October 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Hahn for forty-eight years, loving mother of Jenifer, Kristin, and Jonathan, and playful, adoring grandmother (Gogo) of Ava, Evan, Matthew, Mollie, Bella, Riley, and Elliot. She was born July 12, 1950 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Corbin and Lucille (Jove) Hollerbach. When Karen was two years old she lost her mother to polio. Her father remarried when she was eight and her stepmother, Pat, helped raised her. Karen and Robert "Bob" met at Wheaton Central High School in 1968 and were married April 17, 1971 at St. Michael Church in Wheaton. She was dedicated to her career at Central DuPage Hospital for forty years where she made lifelong friends and enjoyed brightening the days of many patients and coworkers with her quick-witted and no-nonsense humor. She is survived by her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, her sister Erin, step-mother Pat, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Memorial Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Karen's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral info,630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
