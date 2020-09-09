Karen Jean Wilson Karen Jean Wilson (nee Watt), 72, of Wheeling, was the beloved wife of Roger for 38 years. Karen passed away at her home on September 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Karen was born on October 31, 1947 in Chicago, IL to the late Kenneth G. and Eleanor G. (nee Hansen) Watt. Karen was an amazing mother to Michael David (Cassie) Wilson and Kristen Nicole (Jeremy) Smith; proud Grammie to Hannah Jean, Carter John, Kennedy Wilson, Michael (Mikey) Isaac and Joseph (Joey) Watt; oldest sister of Janet (Gerry) Luptak and Linda Lombardo; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Karen most loved spending time with her family, making amazing memories that will be cherished forever. She also enjoyed her time with her best friends in the backyard sipping on a margarita (on the rocks with salt), playing the slots at casinos with family and friends, cruising the Caribbean, playing cards with her card club and going golfing with the golf girls. If she had a free afternoon it would be spent out by the garden, enjoying a relaxing dip in the pool or having a glass of wine on the deck. She was adored by all who were blessed to have known her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. Funeral Service and internment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society
Breast Cancer. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.