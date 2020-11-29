1/1
KAREN KUBE
LINDENHURST - Karen Davis Mason Kube, age 77, of Pleasant Hill, IA, formerly of Lindenhurst, died Nov. 25, 2020 in her home in Pleasant Hill. A drive through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, Des Moines. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Millburn Cemetery, Wadsworth, IL. Karen is survived by her children, Julie Pellegrino (Dave) of Pleasant Hill, Tom Mason (Jennifer) of Grayslake, IL, and stepson, Timothy Kube (Deanna) of Lake Villa, IL; her grandchildren, Jacob Pellegrino, Lucas Pellegrino, Tyler Kube (Lizzie) and Savannah Mason, her sister, Judy Perillo (Phil) of Wheaton, IL; four nieces; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Helen; her sisters, Arlene and Norma; her husband, Kirk; and her daughter, Kathy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Animal Rescue League, Des Moines. Arrangements by Iles Funeral Homes and Ringa Funeral Home. An expanded obituary and video tribute may be found at www.IlesCares.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Millburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
