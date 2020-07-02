Karen Kuhlmeier was born Karen Beda Charlotte Beckstrom on May 29, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Garfield Beckstrom and the late Hazel Beckstrom. She died peacefully on June 29, 2020 with family by her side, one month after her 82nd birthday. Karen grew up in Norwood Park and attended Taft High School. She graduated with honors and after high school she attended Purdue University. In December of 1960 she met Ralph Kuhlmeier. They dated one week when Ralph proposed marriage and Karen accepted. They were married on February 4, 1961 in Chicago and honeymooned at Illinois beach. Karen and Ralph celebrated their 59th anniversary this past February. They had their first of 3 children in April of 1962 and raised their family in Chicago, Des Plaines and Northbrook. In 1999, they made their move to Arlington Heights and then Senior Living at Luther Village in Arlington Heights. Karen was a volunteer for many neighborhood activities, the PTA, and served as a Brownie Troop leader. She also worked part time for many years at Baxter-Travenol in the relocation department; where she made many dear lifelong friendships. After their retirements, she and Ralph were fortunate and adventuresome to travel the world. For years they enjoyed many traditional and exotic cruise and sailboat trips, visiting all 7 continents. Karen is fondly remembered for her sewing and crafts where she made so many friends and gifted so many of her talented pieces. Most recently, she was an active member of Arlington Heights/Rolling Meadows Chapter of the American Sewing Guild, the Northwest Suburban Sewing Friends and the Crafty Lunch Bunch. A very talented lady for sure! Preceded in death by her parents Garfield and Hazel; sister Patricia; brother Leonard; and son Michael. She is survived by her husband Ralph; daughter Kelly Coppel (Roger), son Terry Kuhlmeier; and grandchildren George Coppel and Lindsey Coppel. She is loved by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Though we are sad to miss her here on Earth; we are reassured heaven has taken her gentle spirit with open arms the day that she arrived. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004 (capacity limits, PPE requirements and Social Distancing in effect). Entombment is at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter Lutheran School, 111 West Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
