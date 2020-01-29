Daily Herald Obituaries
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
KAREN L. KNEGTEN


1951 - 2020
KAREN L. KNEGTEN Obituary
Karen L. Knegten, age 68, of Twin Lakes, WI, died January 23, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, on April 28, 1951. The daughter of Walter and Dolores (Noyes) Kornacki. On April 28, 2001 she was united in marriage to Corstiaan Johannes "C.J." Knegten who preceded her in death on January 10, 2017. During her life she enjoyed doing crafts especially making soaps, throw pillows and cards. She also liked making bread and giving out to family members, neighbors and friends. She is survived by her mother Dolores Kornacki, children Jessica Hari and Michael Hari, sister Camille (Bob) Kelsey, granddaughter Megan Hari, stepchildren Jason (Kristen) Knegten and Paul (Daryl) Knegten, step-grandchildren Kayla, Calvin, Judah and Calee. Preceded in death by her father Walter Kornacki. Funeral Service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials in Karen's name Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
