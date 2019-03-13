|
LOMBARD - Karen L. Peterson (nee Hess), age 69, passed away March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, March 15th from 3 - 9 PM with a Memorial Service at 4PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Interment private. Karen is the beloved wife of Michael; cherished mother of Armand Paoletti, Diana (Joe) Menolascino and Ryan Peterson; loving Nani to the light of her life, Anthony Menolascino; dear sister of Nancy (Jay) Parra and Robert (Maria) Hess. Karen will forever be missed. She loved and loved big. Her laugh was everything. She made everyone feel like someone. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, would be appreciated. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019