1/
KAREN LEE HOEHNE
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Lee (Stockdale) Hoehne, 63, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1956 in Berwyn, IL, was formerly of Arlington Heights, living in Libertyville for the past 35 years. Karen was a graduate of Ripon College in Ripon, WI with a Bachelor's degree and was a former treasury manager for several pharmaceutical companies. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, her favorite television shows, "Gilmer Girls", "Allie McBeal" and "Pride and Prejudice" and most of all will be dearly missed by her family. Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Theodore "Ted" Hoehne; 2 loving daughters, Kristina (Michal) Smoley and Alyssa (Akeem) Sutherland and by 2 brothers, Jeffrey (Linda) and Dave (Tina) Stockdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Patricia Stockdale. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live broadcasting beginning approximately at 11:30 am. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Lake Forest Hospital Cancer Center. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved