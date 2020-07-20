Karen Lee (Stockdale) Hoehne, 63, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1956 in Berwyn, IL, was formerly of Arlington Heights, living in Libertyville for the past 35 years. Karen was a graduate of Ripon College in Ripon, WI with a Bachelor's degree and was a former treasury manager for several pharmaceutical companies. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, her favorite television shows, "Gilmer Girls", "Allie McBeal" and "Pride and Prejudice" and most of all will be dearly missed by her family. Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Theodore "Ted" Hoehne; 2 loving daughters, Kristina (Michal) Smoley and Alyssa (Akeem) Sutherland and by 2 brothers, Jeffrey (Linda) and Dave (Tina) Stockdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Patricia Stockdale. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live broadcasting beginning approximately at 11:30 am. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Lake Forest Hospital Cancer Center. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
