1962 - 2020
Karen (nee Carlson) Linzmeier, 57, died of breast cancer on Mar. 30, 2020 with her children by her side. Born to Jack and Marlys Carlson on Dec. 12, 1962 in Beloit, WI, she was the middle of three daughters. She graduated from Beloit Memorial H.S. in 1981 and UW-Madison in 1985 with a chemistry degree. Karen married classmate Dan Linzmeier on Sep. 17, 1988. After they settled in the Chicago suburbs in 1991, Karen began a 27-year career teaching chemistry at Wheeling H.S. Karen loved Wisconsin Badgers sports, Europe, musical theater, dogs, and her granddaughter Brielle. A devoted Christ follower, she believed strongly in the marriage vow "until death do us part." Survivors include her daughter, Lauren (Bill) Russell of Philadelphia, PA; son, Alex Linzmeier of New York, NY; mother, Marlys Carlson of Janesville, WI; sisters, Susan (Michael) Erickson of Beloit, WI and Judy (Jay) Carlson of Cross Plains, WI. She was predeceased by her father. Karen will be remembered at a gathering in WI later in 2020. Donations may be made to the Golden Retriever Rescue of IL (asgoodasgold.org) or Theological Foundations Ministries (marriagedivorce.com). To share condolences, visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
