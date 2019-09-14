|
Karen Lois Coombs, 18, of Elgin passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born on May 4, 2001 in Chicago, IL the daughter of David L. and Kelly L. Coombs. Survivors include her parents, her brothers: Brian and Phillip Coombs; nephew: Jaylen Coombs; niece: Aria Coombs; grandparents: Karen Metzger and Lois Coombs; cousin: John Klein; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather: David G. Coombs and great grandparents: John and Helen Metzger. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 330 Griswold St., Elgin IL, with a service starting at 7:00pm with Pastor David Daubert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019