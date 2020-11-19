Karen Lynn Hjertstedt died - in peace and in the company of her children- on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her home in La Grange, Illinois, where, for the last ten years, she hosted grandchildren for a countless number of the world's best sleepovers. "Mimi" never had a bedtime, or said "no" to more candy. She also knew how to treat herself, and those lucky to be in her circle, to mall-walks, mani-pedi's, rounds of golf, and, for no good reason, very thoughtful gifts. Karen's love for her children and her grandchildren was unconditional, and second only to her love of Jesus Christ. Karen passed away within a month of being diagnosed with cancer. God didn't give her body enough time to fight, but with a triumphant spirit, she courageously used that time to give to those that survive her a great gift. At the height of her pain and discomfort, the hearts of those that loved her most were breaking, but she comforted them, and said with absolute conviction, "I haven't shed a tear because I know where I am going, and I am ready." Karen believed in Jesus, and she believed in eternal life through Him. In Karen's final days on this earth, her body was weak, but her faith was never more real and full of life. She is a testament to the gift of faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior. Karen loved a good deal, and that translated well in the career she built selling insurance. Whether it be a designer purse, or an insurance policy, Karen could shop around with with best of them, and she took great joy in doing so for others. Truly, Karen took more satisfaction in helping the client than she enjoyed the commissions. That's how she showed her love in the office and at home: by doing for others, selflessly and generously. Karen was born on August 23, 1952, as the second of three children born to Virginia Young and Joseph Murnane in Columbus, Ohio. Karen is survived by two adoring brothers, Michael Murnane and Tracy Murnane, one niece, and four nephews. Her brothers remember Karen to be undefeated in any argument they ever dared enter with her, but they also remember her to have always "been there" for them. She was, and will always be, her brothers' fierce protector. Karen was, even in her final hours, absolutely beautiful. Her descendants inherited her good looks, kind heart, and robust spirit. Karen is survived by her daughter Kelly Kerr, of La Grange, Illinois, her son Frederick Hjertstedt of Barrington, Illinois, and her son Brent Hjertstedt of Saigon, Vietnam. She raised these three wonderful people in Barrington, and she helped raise three of her five surviving grandchildren - Grace Kerr, Rowen Kerr, and Conrad Kerr - in La Grange. Karen equally loved and adored her two other surviving grandchildren, Harley Hjertstedt and Aiden Hjertstedt of Saigon. Although God called Karen home before she had the opportunity to hug, kiss, and spoil Aiden, he - and all of Karen's surviving friends and family - shall know where she is, and they shall know how bravely she went there. Amen! Karen's memorial service will be held on a date to be determined at Christ Church of Oak Brook (501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523). Family and friends will be welcome to gather to properly celebrate Karen's legacy when the safety of her loved ones can be assured. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's honor to: https:// pushpay.com/g/christchurchofoakbrook