Karen M. Turner was born in Beloit WI on March 29, 1953 to William and Genevieve Maas and was raised in Beloit, WI. Karen moved to Chicagoland in the late 70's and married the love of her life Michael and they lived in Roselle, IL since 1982. Karen owned Troy Income Tax and Booking for nearly 23 years until her untimely passing on July 6, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago with her husband by her side. She was a life long Cubs, Blackhawks, and Green Bay Packers fan who loved her German Shepherds and especially loved life. Dear aunt of Keith (Michelle) and Michael Hadjuk, and Megan and Kaylin Hadjuk. Visitation Friday, July 10 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd.(½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Saturday 10:30am. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials to the German Shepherd Rescue at www.gsrescue1.org
