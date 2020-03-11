Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
KAREN SMITH
KAREN MARIE SMITH


1951 - 2020
KAREN MARIE SMITH Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Karen Marie Smith (nee Arnold), 68, passed away March 8, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. She was born on May 9, 1951 in Newton, MA, to Raymond and Marjorie (nee Joyce) Arnold. Karen was a resident of Illinois since 1964 and was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School. She owned "Dustbusters" cleaning service for 30 years. An avid animal lover, she was a member of the Board of Directors for 2nd Chance Animal Rescue. Karen is survived by son Ryan Smith, grandchildren Josh, Eli and Zoe Smith, brothers Thomas and Matthew Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials can be made to 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, PO Box 91916, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Services will be private. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
