BARRINGTON - Karen Niwa, nee Fellner, 69, passed away September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry. Loving mother of Erica Niwa and Kevin (Laura) Niwa. Proud and loving grandmother of Will and Blaire Niwa. Also survived by her extended family - the Hoglunds, Schultzs, and Fellners. Preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Carol (Ohlweiler) Fellner. Karen taught math at Hoffman Estates High School for 33 years and then continued teaching at William Rainey Harper College for 10 years. Her passions in life were her family, friends, tennis, biking, running, golf and beach vacations. She was a tremendous friend to many and a mentor to her students. She always carried a smile on her face and lit up the room with her energy. She will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019