Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN NIWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN NIWA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN NIWA Obituary
BARRINGTON - Karen Niwa, nee Fellner, 69, passed away September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry. Loving mother of Erica Niwa and Kevin (Laura) Niwa. Proud and loving grandmother of Will and Blaire Niwa. Also survived by her extended family - the Hoglunds, Schultzs, and Fellners. Preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Carol (Ohlweiler) Fellner. Karen taught math at Hoffman Estates High School for 33 years and then continued teaching at William Rainey Harper College for 10 years. Her passions in life were her family, friends, tennis, biking, running, golf and beach vacations. She was a tremendous friend to many and a mentor to her students. She always carried a smile on her face and lit up the room with her energy. She will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.