KAREN S. GANGESTAD


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KAREN S. GANGESTAD Obituary
Karen S. Gangestad, 78, a longtime Wheaton resident died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born October 9, 1940, in Newton, Iowa. Karen was the founder/owner of Karen's Gang Estate Sales. She had a lifelong passion for antiques, gardening and travel and was a member of the Winfield Area Gardener's Garden Club. She was a longtime volunteer at the People's Resource Center in Wheaton. Beloved wife of the late Glen Gangestad; loving mother of Susan (Tony) Locke and Linda Gangestad; cherished grandmother of Brendan, Aidan and Toby. Interment is private. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Contributions in Karen's memory may be made to the People's Resource Center, 201 S. Naperville Rd. Wheaton, IL. 60187 or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
