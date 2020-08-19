1/
KARL FREDERICK EUGENE KUEHNER
1938 - 2020
Karl Frederick Eugene Kuehner died August 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 2415 Lake Park Dr., Longmont, CO 80503. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery, Berthoud, CO 80513. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Karl's name to a new AWANA Missionary. Checks should be written to AWANA, in the memo write #319 Jeff Gilpin. Send to Jeff Gilpin, PO Box 697, Truckee, CA 96160. Share condolences and read the full obituary at howemortuary.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
