1939 - 2020
KARL HAINZL Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Karl Hainzl, age 81. Beloved husband of Meta Hainzl (nee Flath); loving father of Carl Hainzl and Renee Hainzl; dear brother of Karoline Hainzl, Frieda Hainzl, Josef "Sepp" (the late Erni) Hainzl, Erika (Josef) Mayr, the late Johann (Mary) Hainzl, Marianne Hainzl; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Chicago United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Schwaben Verein and Rheinischer Verein. Services and interment private. Memorials may be made to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005 or Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
