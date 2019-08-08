|
|
BATAVIA - Karl W. Kraft, age 99, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles. He was born June 23, 1920 in Batavia, the son of Albert J. and Annie W. (Johanson) Kraft. Karl was united in marriage to Violet "Vie" E. (Ogren) Kraft on April 22, 1950 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles. He was a 1938 Batavia High School graduate and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Franklin aircraft carrier. Karl became an apprentice plumber in 1946 and started K.W. Kraft Plumbing in 1962. Karl was a member and past Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge, Batavia 1197; Royal Arch Masons of Illinois, Fox River Chapter #14; Montgomery V.F.W. Post #7452; Batavia American Legion Post #504; Loyal Order of Moose, Batavia Lodge #682, and a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia. He is survived by his three sons John (Andrea), Peter (Leslee) both of Batavia, and Robert (Carolyn) of Galena MO; seven grandchildren Kelly (Elias) Ford of Nebraska, Benjamin of Florida, Joseph of Chicago, Jaymes (Dori Stein) of Batavia and Chelsea of Geneva, and Samuel and Annie Kraft of Chicago; four great-grandchildren Ann, Eli, and Mathew Ford of Nebraska and Aria Kraft of Batavia; sisters-in-law Sara Murtaugh of Batavia and Sally Mayer of Mount Carroll; many nieces and nephews; and a neighborhood full of good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Everett W. (Elaine) Kraft; and his loving wife Violet who passed away in 2018. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia with Rev. Steven Ritter officiating. Interment will be held at West Batavia Cemetery in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln Street, Batavia, Illinois 60510 or Valley Sheltered Workshop, 325 Main Street, Batavia, Illinois 60510. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019