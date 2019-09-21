|
|
WHEELING - Karl Wenzler, age 89, of Lake Villa, formerly of Wheeling. Beloved husband of the late Katharina (nee Steinbauer). Loving father of Angie Jensen, Annette Wenzler and the late Andreas Wenzler. Dear Opa of Phil (Kaitlyn), Danny (Leilani), Sam, Katie and Tim (Cassie) Jensen. Dearest Great Opa of Jaxon and Kai. Memorial visitation Sunday, from 1-5 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. A memorial mass will be held the following day, Monday, at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Schwaben Verein will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019