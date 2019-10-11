|
|
Karla J. Prostko - Phillips, 63, of Bedminster, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. Born in Chicago and raised in Mount Prospect, IL, she moved to NJ and has resided in Bedminster since 1995. Karla Graduated from Iowa State University and went on to receive her master's degree from Northern Illinois University. She also completed an associates degree in Radiation Therapy. Karla enjoyed collecting sea glass on the beach and photographing her favorite animal½sheep} She also loved the mountains of Colorado, and New Zealand, where her passion for travel brought her to some of the most beautiful destinations around the world. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Edward Prostko (2017) Surviving are her beloved mother, Dorothy Prostko of IL; her loving husband of 13 years, Craig; her cherished brother, David and his wife Linda Prostko of MI; and two wonderful nephew's, Warren and JD. Funeral services are private with a memorial service planned for March 2020. In leu of send flowers, we ask to fulfill Karla's wishes by making a donation to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019