Karol J. Bergman, 87, of Elgin, passed away on August 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on October 10, 1932 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Arthur and Edith (Leetzow) Federicks. Resident of Elgin for all of her life, she had owned and operated her own cleaning service for many years. She was a member of the World Mission Society Church of God. Survivors include her children: JoAnne Whitehead, Noreen (Ron Clark) Tyson and Janice (Mike) Henson; her grandchildren: John Vazquez, Isaiah Whitehead, Brian Tyson, Douglas Henson and Michelle Henson; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Arthur (Ruth Ann) Fredericks, Delbert (JoAnne) Fredericks and Mabel Tasnadi, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: John Bergman in 1995; two grandchildren: Crystal Duran and Erica Tyson; and her many siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lily Lake Cemetery, Lily Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Rainbow Hospice. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.