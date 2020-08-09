1/
KAROL J. BERGMAN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karol J. Bergman, 87, of Elgin, passed away on August 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on October 10, 1932 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Arthur and Edith (Leetzow) Federicks. Resident of Elgin for all of her life, she had owned and operated her own cleaning service for many years. She was a member of the World Mission Society Church of God. Survivors include her children: JoAnne Whitehead, Noreen (Ron Clark) Tyson and Janice (Mike) Henson; her grandchildren: John Vazquez, Isaiah Whitehead, Brian Tyson, Douglas Henson and Michelle Henson; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Arthur (Ruth Ann) Fredericks, Delbert (JoAnne) Fredericks and Mabel Tasnadi, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: John Bergman in 1995; two grandchildren: Crystal Duran and Erica Tyson; and her many siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lily Lake Cemetery, Lily Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Rainbow Hospice. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved