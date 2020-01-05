|
|
BLOOMINGDALE - Kasey Franklin Lathrope, age 26. Passed away January 1. Kasey attended Driscoll Catholic High and IC Prep graduating in 2011. He later earned a degree from COD in 2015. Kasey moved to Denver in 2019 to follow his 'dream'. He loved living there, he enjoyed nature and the mountains immensely. He's known to his family and friends as a 'wonderful, caring individual that loved everybody and everything.' Kasey is the beloved son of Kevin and Gerilynn Lathrope (nee Gries). Dear brother of Kentin, Kanen (Margaret) and Kirklind (Stephanie Papa) Lathrope. Proud uncle of Liam Frances and Lorenzo Franklin Lathrope. Fond nephew of Michael (Marjorie) Lathrope, Gary (Janice) Gries, the late Candice (Raymond) Seibert and the late Gail (James) Halleran. Cousin of Laura, Diana, Robert, Ryan and Caitlind. Family and friends to gather Saturday, January 11th for memorial visitation 10AM until time of service 12PM at Bloomingdale Church, 264 Glen Ellyn Rd., Bloomingdale. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd., 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020