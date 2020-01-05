Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bloomingdale Church
264 Glen Ellyn Rd.
Bloomingdale, IL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Bloomingdale Church
264 Glen Ellyn Rd.
Bloomingdale, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for KASEY LATHROPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KASEY FRANKLIN LATHROPE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KASEY FRANKLIN LATHROPE Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Kasey Franklin Lathrope, age 26. Passed away January 1. Kasey attended Driscoll Catholic High and IC Prep graduating in 2011. He later earned a degree from COD in 2015. Kasey moved to Denver in 2019 to follow his 'dream'. He loved living there, he enjoyed nature and the mountains immensely. He's known to his family and friends as a 'wonderful, caring individual that loved everybody and everything.' Kasey is the beloved son of Kevin and Gerilynn Lathrope (nee Gries). Dear brother of Kentin, Kanen (Margaret) and Kirklind (Stephanie Papa) Lathrope. Proud uncle of Liam Frances and Lorenzo Franklin Lathrope. Fond nephew of Michael (Marjorie) Lathrope, Gary (Janice) Gries, the late Candice (Raymond) Seibert and the late Gail (James) Halleran. Cousin of Laura, Diana, Robert, Ryan and Caitlind. Family and friends to gather Saturday, January 11th for memorial visitation 10AM until time of service 12PM at Bloomingdale Church, 264 Glen Ellyn Rd., Bloomingdale. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd., 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KASEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -