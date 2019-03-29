Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHARINA SCHNEIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHARINA SCHNEIDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHARINA SCHNEIDER Obituary
Katharina Schneider, beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Hermann (Christine), Robert and Monica (John) Gabler; proud grandmother of Robert, Lauren (Todd) Peterson and Megan Gabler. Left to mourn many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations to Loving Tiny Hearts, P.O. Box 1058, Deerfield, IL 60015 appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.