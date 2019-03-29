|
Katharina Schneider, beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Hermann (Christine), Robert and Monica (John) Gabler; proud grandmother of Robert, Lauren (Todd) Peterson and Megan Gabler. Left to mourn many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations to Loving Tiny Hearts, P.O. Box 1058, Deerfield, IL 60015 appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019