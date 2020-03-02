|
PALATINE - Services for Katharina Stengel, 83, will be private. Interment will take place at Windridge Memorial Cemetery in Cary. She was born March 21, 1936 in Germany and passed away on February 29, 2020 in Crystal Lake. Katharina was the beloved wife of the late Gerhard; mother of Norman (Sharon), Ralph (Sharon) and Linda (Mike) Flaherty; grandmother "Oma" of Lauren, Jessica, Kaylin, Mitchell, Justin, William and Krysta; sister of Ingrid Ryan. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020