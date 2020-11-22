1/
KATHARINE E. OST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHARINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katharine E. Ost, nee Brophy, 90, passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2020. Kay, as she was known, grew up in Flat River, MO (now Park Hills, MO). After attending Shurtleff College, and marrying Walter, her college sweetheart, Kay worked at Popular Mechanics, Wheeling High School, and retired from Glenbrook North High School. Longtime Secretary and Board Member of the Smokeless and Sootless Coal Company. She volunteered for many organizations. She led a vivacious life of travel and loved to regale everyone she came into contact with wonderful stories about where she had been and with whom! Traveling once a year to Hawaii, she could make friends everywhere she went. Treasured member of South Church in Mt. Prospect Kay was tremendously dedicated to her faith. Kay is survived by her children, Mary Holly Barra and Thomas Ost (Christine Ost); grandchildren, Briana, Eric, Gina, Jay, Joey, and Nicole; treasured aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; loved cousin to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ost; parents, Rosser and Helen Brophy; daughter, Martha; and son, Joseph. Visitation Friday, November 27, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Private Funeral Service following (due to COVID-19). Email ThomasEricOstEsq@gmail.com for Zoom Information. Interment will be family only at 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 28, Riverside Cemetery St. Joseph, Michigan. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Interment
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved