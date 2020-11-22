Katharine E. Ost, nee Brophy, 90, passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2020. Kay, as she was known, grew up in Flat River, MO (now Park Hills, MO). After attending Shurtleff College, and marrying Walter, her college sweetheart, Kay worked at Popular Mechanics, Wheeling High School, and retired from Glenbrook North High School. Longtime Secretary and Board Member of the Smokeless and Sootless Coal Company. She volunteered for many organizations. She led a vivacious life of travel and loved to regale everyone she came into contact with wonderful stories about where she had been and with whom! Traveling once a year to Hawaii, she could make friends everywhere she went. Treasured member of South Church in Mt. Prospect Kay was tremendously dedicated to her faith. Kay is survived by her children, Mary Holly Barra and Thomas Ost (Christine Ost); grandchildren, Briana, Eric, Gina, Jay, Joey, and Nicole; treasured aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; loved cousin to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ost; parents, Rosser and Helen Brophy; daughter, Martha; and son, Joseph. Visitation Friday, November 27, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 West Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Private Funeral Service following (due to COVID-19). Email ThomasEricOstEsq@gmail.com for Zoom Information. Interment will be family only at 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 28, Riverside Cemetery St. Joseph, Michigan. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.