More Obituaries for KATHERINE LAVERDURE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE E. LAVERDURE


1927 - 2020
KATHERINE E. LAVERDURE Obituary
WAUCONDA - Katherine E. Laverdure (Montalbano), age 92, passed away Friday evening, May 8th, 2020, at her residence. Katherine "Kay" was born November 6, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Benjamin Montalbano and Katherine Montalbano (Durso). She had seven sisters, Grace, Fran, Mary, Annette, Joan, Joyce and Liza and one brother, John. She was married to William Laverdure for 39 years. Katherine was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vibrant personality and was a strong business woman. She loved get-togethers with family and friends. Always dressed to the nines, she evoked glamour and confidence and was engaging with her storytelling. Katherine dedicated her life, along with her husband, Bill and son, Ron, building and operating a successful Chicagoland construction company. Survivors include her son, Ronald Laverdure; grandchildren, Sheila (Carl) Gray, Billy (Becky) Laverdure, Nicole (Kenny) Niebuhr, and Lisa Laverdure; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Monica, Brittany, Benny, Jessica and Rachel. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a stillborn infant daughter; grandsons, Benny and Joey; sisters, Joyce and Annette. A private burial will take place for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life Memorial for Katherine will be held at a later date after COVID 19 restrictions are lifted. The family has requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org). Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020
