Katherine "Kay" Goetz born Jan 9, 1933, died on Jun 11, 2020 at age 87. Kay was the beloved wife of Frank M. Goetz (Wheaton, IL) for 64 years. She is survived by her only sister, Margaret Dwyer (Hampton Bays, NY) and preceded by parents, William and Cecelia Duffy (Long Island City, NY). She is the beloved mother to Kathy (Simonetti), Frank (Tracey), Marianne (Mike Doan), Bill (Vivian), Gigi (Dave Wasz), John (Carla), and Jim (Lisa). Loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren. May God hold her in the palms of His hands. Kay was kind and selfless, and dedicated her life in service to others, through nursing, foster parenting and child care for struggling families. She fought alongside Frank for equality and social justice and inspired many. Her grandchildren will always remember her cheery rendition of the song "Mr. Golden Sun." Private memorial visitation Friday June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Memorial Mass at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.