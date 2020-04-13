|
Katherine I. Kowalewski, age 84, beloved wife of the late Arthur passed away April 10, 2020. Loving Mother of Michael (Jean) Kowal, Patricia Johnston, Timothy (Susan) Kowalewski, and Karen (Keith) Kouba. Cherished Grandmother of Matthew, Brianne, Devin, Stephanie, Bradley, Taylor, Alexandra, Patrick, Dana, Allison, Shannon, Melissa, and Rebecca. Loving Great-Grandmother of four. Beloved Sister of Patricia Ranallo and the late William Sweeney. Sister-in-law of Cecilia (late Steve) Tabor, the late Richard (late Dorothy) Kowalewski, the late Walter Kowalewski (Joyce Sauerberg), Eugenia (Dennis) Kasza. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020