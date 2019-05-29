|
Katherine J. "Kay" Moran, 87, nee Johnson, a resident at Belmont Village of Carol Stream for 6 years, formerly of Elk Grove. Born in Johnstown, PA. she passed away May 26, 2019. Kay was a ret. warehouse supervisor and member of Friends of the Library, Elk Grove, where she managed the annual book sale. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Moran (2011); loving mother of Cynthia M. (Steven) Boggs and Cheryl M. (Michael) Olson; cherished grandmother of John (Asha), Erin Boggs, Jim and Rick Olson; and dear great-grandmother of Addy, Jameson and Harrison. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her beloved husband. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019