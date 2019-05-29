Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHERINE MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHERINE J. "KAY" MORAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHERINE J. "KAY" MORAN Obituary
Katherine J. "Kay" Moran, 87, nee Johnson, a resident at Belmont Village of Carol Stream for 6 years, formerly of Elk Grove. Born in Johnstown, PA. she passed away May 26, 2019. Kay was a ret. warehouse supervisor and member of Friends of the Library, Elk Grove, where she managed the annual book sale. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Moran (2011); loving mother of Cynthia M. (Steven) Boggs and Cheryl M. (Michael) Olson; cherished grandmother of John (Asha), Erin Boggs, Jim and Rick Olson; and dear great-grandmother of Addy, Jameson and Harrison. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her beloved husband. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now