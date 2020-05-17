|
The family of Katherine O'Connor Pizzato mourn her loss. For 83 years, she immersed herself in adventure, kindness, patience, and joy, daily celebrating life and the people she loved. She was a person who would stop everything to help someone in their time of need, regardless of the hour, inconvenience, or how well she knew the person. She stood back and took in the whole view of a subject before making a judgment, giving her cherished wisdom. She, along with her husband Rich, brought the REACH adult religious education program for the cognitively delayed to St. Theresa's, and they developed and coordinated it for over 30 years there. She is the recipient of the prestigious St. Priscilla Award for outstanding diaconal ministry, amongst several other awards. She survived Type I diabetes for 78 years. She was married 61 wonderful years to Deacon Richard Pizzato and was a loving mother to Laura (Bill) Ramser, Tom (Carolyn), Barbara (James) Mellody-Pizzato, Timothy, and the late James, and grandma to Michael, Valerie, and Joshua and great-grandmother to Kenny. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. A memorial mass and celebration will be scheduled for a later date. Gifts in her honor can be made to the Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center on behalf of Tim Pizzato at Anixter.org and to St. Theresa's Church in Palatine, Il.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020