Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
KATHERINE "KAY" SIEROSLAWSKI

KATHERINE "KAY" SIEROSLAWSKI Obituary
PALATINE - Katherine "Kay" Sieroslawski, nee Salamone, 79, of Arlington Heights, formerly a resident of Palatine for 45 years. Born September 29, 1940, passed away peacefully on April 2nd, 2020. Kay is survived by her loving children; daughters, Cindy (Scott) Miller of Boulder, CO, Lori (Doug) Mulderink of Chicago, IL and son, Glen (Lisa) Sieroslawski of Boulder, CO; beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Anna Mulderink; brothers, Frank (Joan) Salamone and Sam (Karen) Salamone, brothers and sister-in-laws, Gary and Marieann Sieroslawski and Chuck and Ilona Lund, and her many nieces and nephews. Kay is preceded in death by her loving husband Theodore Sieroslawski, and her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Salamone. Kay was dedicated to her family, friends and faith and always cared selflessly for others first. Her favorite times were hosting large family get-togethers and cooking her Italian meals. She will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service in Kay's honor will be held at a later date due to restrictions of social gatherings at this time. For information, call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
