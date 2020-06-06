ELGIN - Kathleen A."Kay" Diamond, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020. Daughter of Miles P. and Helen (Ciraulo) McKeown she was born October 18, 1936, in Elgin. She was a 1954 graduate of Elgin High School and the Oak Park School of Nursing in 1957. She married William Diamond on October 10, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elgin. Kay worked as an RN, and later, as her family grew, joined her parents in their real estate business. She left nursing in 1970 to concentrate on real estate and enjoyed over 50 years in business. Kay spent countless hours volunteering at her kids' schools and activities. She enjoyed her bridge clubs, garden club and trips with her girlfriends. She was involved in her community through PEO, her past service on the police and fire commission and most recently her time with friends helping out at Shop n Share. She loved spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida, where she never turned down a boat ride or a walk on the beach. Kay was an incredible Mom and Grandma and will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill; children, Kathy (Mario) Karayannis, Dan (Jean) Diamond, Kiki (Mike) Kellams, Mary (Matt) McGrath, and Mike (Kim) Diamond; and her 10 beautiful grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Pat Smithing. A private, family funeral mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to JourneyCare Hospice or St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info, 847-669-5111 or at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.