1/
KATHLEEN A. JAQUET
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - Kathleen A. Jaquet was born on March 1, 1947 in Elgin, Illinois to Arthur and Gladys Jaquet. She died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at ManorCare of Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Ms. Jaquet worked in the circulation department for Paddock Publications for over 25 years before retiring. Known as a "People-Person," she also worked for Jewel Foods as a service clerk. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Carol (Bill) Schwantz; her nephews, Jim (Brenda), Michael, Timothy, and Robert (Michelle) Schwantz; her great-nieces and great-nephews Ashlynne, Austin, Madalyne, Evelyne, and Leo Schwantz; and her dear friend of many years, Pam (Dan) Szarzak. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation from 10:30 am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:30 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3201 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved