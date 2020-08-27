SCHAUMBURG - Kathleen A. Jaquet was born on March 1, 1947 in Elgin, Illinois to Arthur and Gladys Jaquet. She died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at ManorCare of Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Ms. Jaquet worked in the circulation department for Paddock Publications for over 25 years before retiring. Known as a "People-Person," she also worked for Jewel Foods as a service clerk. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Carol (Bill) Schwantz; her nephews, Jim (Brenda), Michael, Timothy, and Robert (Michelle) Schwantz; her great-nieces and great-nephews Ashlynne, Austin, Madalyne, Evelyne, and Leo Schwantz; and her dear friend of many years, Pam (Dan) Szarzak. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation from 10:30 am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:30 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3201 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.