MEDINAH - Kathleen Ann Bishop, 71, of Medinah for 42 years, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Born September 4, 1947 in Chicago. Kathleen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Beloved wife of 46 years to Kip; loving mom of Jennifer (Ken) Ellington and Julie (Matt) Beeman; cherished grandma of Andrew and Kate Ellington and Adelyn and Miles Beeman. Memorial visitation 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (¼ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Memorial service Saturday 10:30a.m. at Roselle United Methodist Church, 206 Rush St., Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Life Raft Group, www.liferaftgroup.org, would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019