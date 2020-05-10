|
|
Kathleen Ann Finn, 65, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 39 years to Robert Michael Finn. Mother of Sarah Young (Jeremy) and Steffanie Finn-Magallon (Jesus). Grandmother of Sofie and Colton Young, and Ryan Magallon. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joanne Brill; and sister, Jamie Hammer. Born in Chicago, on March 4, 1955, she married Robert in 1981, and together happily raised two loving daughters. When they were younger she was a Girl Scout troop mom. She graduated from Hersey High School, Arlington Heights in 1973, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she studied psychology and social work. She took great joy in maintaining a constant presence in her grandchildren's lives caring for them and playing with them brought her great joy. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Kathy enjoyed getting together with friends for dinner. Creative and crafty, she had a business making cards and running stamp camps. She liked to travel. Always a positive person - she never wasted any time being negative and always looked to have everyone feel happiness. No services will be held. In her loving memory, donations can be made to the , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020