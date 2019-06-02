Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg
330 West Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60195
847-882-5580
For more information about
KATHLEEN PALMER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon Street
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN ANNIE PALMER


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KATHLEEN ANNIE PALMER Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Kathleen Annie Palmer, 77. Beloved wife of William Palmer. Devoted mother of Andrew (Dawn) Lenzini, Cherie (Thomas) Kolder, stepmother of Dan Palmer, Jon (Cheryl) Palmer, Karen (Brian) Marchen, Martha (Jonathon) Charneskey, and Ted (Rosario) Palmer. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Christian, Nick, Luke, Matt, Chad, Nathan, Daniel, Jon, Nick and Max. Devoted daughter of the late Esther Ulvila. Loving sister of Violet Thiele, the late Roy Pumala and Ray Pumala. Caring aunt of Dan (Carmen), Sue (Frank), Dave, Chuck (Lisa), Lynn (Al), Lee, Nick, Brian, Dale, Karen, Ray and Roy; great aunt of Kirsten, Matt, John, Nicole, Dean, Rachel, Steve, Grant, Amanda, Rebecca, Nathan, Chris, and Ryne. Kathy's selfless love and SISU touched all who were blessed to call her family or friend. A funeral Mass followed by a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now