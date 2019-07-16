Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN BUSH
KATHLEEN "KADA" BUSH

KATHLEEN "KADA" BUSH Obituary
Kathleen "Kada" Bush passed away surrounded by her family on July 12, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife for 48 years to Ken, Kada leaves a legacy of love for family, service to others and friendship. She is the devoted mother to Gayle (Chris) Jillings, Guy, Erin (Adam) Leininger, and Kristin, and loving grandmother to Lucas, Reed, Connor, Avry and Zach. Cherished sister-in-law to Nancy (George), Barbara, Gary (Debbie) and JoAnne (Mark). Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by parents, Milton and Ethel Rule, and sister, Katherine (Al) Sanders. Born in El Paso, TX, Kada attended Texas Woman's University and earned a masters from UW-Madison. After careers in vocational education and financial services, she retired as the FACE teacher for Slinger High School (SHS). Kada pursued many hobbies, including travel, quilting, bridge, golf, and genealogy, which led her to become a proud, active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also served her church in many roles and on the Executive Council of the diocese, was a Girl Scout leader and concession maven for many groups. In everything she brought energy, strength, thoughtful advice and warm hugs. An amazing life, well-lived. The family would like to thank Dr. Zukowski and the staffs at Aurora Cancer Center and Lawlis Family Hospice. Visitation Thursday, July 18 2:00 PM to 3:45 PM, St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, N27W24000 Paul Ct., Pewaukee, WI. Funeral Service 4:00 PM; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HONOURS, Inc. (SHS Scholarship) or St. Bartholomew's. Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53072, 262-432-8300. Condolences to krausefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019
