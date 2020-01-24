|
|
Kathleen D'Adamo Kathleen Joyce D'Adamo (Skrak), 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in her home in Barrington, IL. She grew up in Prospect, PA, and later made her permanent home in Illinois where she met the love of her life, Mark D'Adamo. They were married on July 25, 1998. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Mark D'Adamo and their children, Jennifer Weech (Erik), Roxanne Belmonte (Gino), Mark D'Adamo II, and Blaz D'Adamo, and their grandchildren, Jeffery Sullivan, Angelo Belmonte, and Wynter Weech. She is also survived by her mother, Lucille Skrak, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laurie and Pat D'Adamo, and her siblings, Robert "Jim" Skrak, Rosanne McLaughlin, and Christine Skrak (Javier Nieva), and Mark's siblings, Sharon Lanera (Armand), Diane Bieniarz (James) as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Skrak and her sister, Susan Taimuty. Kathy owned and ran her company, Angles on Design, Inc., which will continue under the family leadership. Her employees, clients and suppliers have all expressed that they feel like part of her extended family. Kathy was everyone's best friend and rock in their times of need, and was the most genuine and generous person. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, January 26, from 12 noon until 5 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.) Barrington, IL 60010. A funeral mass will be Monday, January 27 at 10 am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for her son Blaz's college education. Should friends desire, contributions may be made by following this link: www.gofundme.com/f/ blaz-college-tution-fund For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020