GILBERTS - Kathleen E. "Kathy" Cass, 70, passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, in her home. She was born July 27, 1949, in Chicago the daughter of John and Charlotte (Pohlman) Emmert. Kathy married William R. Cass on Aug. 10, 1968, in Chicago and they resided in Itasca before moving to Henderson, NV. They returned to Gilberts in 2015. Kathy had been employed at AmeriClaim Tri-County for several years. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time spoiling her granddaughters. Surviving is her husband, Bill; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) McComb; and son, Robert (Susanne) Cass; granddaughters, Ellen McComb, and Kally Cass. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Judith Bolin. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Friday, May 8 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Guest limits will be in accordance with current state mandates and masks are required. As Kathy was a 35 year Breast Cancer survivor, the family would appreciate in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name should be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org/donate. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020