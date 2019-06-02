Kathleen J. "Katie" Chudik Kathleen J. "Katie" Chudik, formerly a resident of Arlington Heights was born January 9, 1947 in Chicago to Earl and Nora (nee Desilvia) Hora. Kathleen sadly passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 72. Katie was the beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Chudik MD; loving mother of Steven (Michele) Chudik, MD, Brian (Kimberley) Chudik DO, Amy Chudik (Matthew) Mullane DO and Matthew Chudik; cherished grandmother of Quinton, Eloise, Margaret, Elizabeth, Cullen, Emily, Maiya and Isabell; dear sister of David (Sue) Hora MD, Marge (John) Novak and James (Sue) Hora and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Katie lived an engaged life while her children were growing up, attending sporting events, participating in the PTO and booster clubs at her children's schools, and even received an award for "Best Team Parent Fan" from the University of Chicago Football Team. Cheering on, encouraging and supporting her kids in all that they pursued was just part of Katie's daily life. Katie was a beloved friend to many and lived a full, active life of tennis, golf, sailing, pickleball, book clubs, cards and vacationing with many close friends and family. As Katie's children grew, she demonstrated her love for learning and her genuine care for others and worked her way through Nursing School to become an RN. Grandma Kate was a grandparent who will be remembered for her frequent trips to the ice cream parlor and also for her love of passing her wisdom on to her grandchildren. Kathleen will be missed deeply by all whose lives she has touched. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said Friday, June 7 at the funeral home at 8:45 AM and proceed to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Suncrest Hospice, 5700 Quebec Street, Ste. 310, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, or , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631 are greatly appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary