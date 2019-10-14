Daily Herald Obituaries
|
KATHLEEN J. DORSEY


1945 - 2019
KATHLEEN J. DORSEY Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Kathleen J. Dorsey, age 74, passed away October 12, 2019, in Arlington Heights. She was born on March 26, 1945. She was the loving wife of the late Timothy J. Dorsey. Dear mother of Robert (Carla) Lambel, Brian (Wendy) Lambel and Tom (Nicole) Dorsey. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Gabriella and Cole. Services and interment were private. Arrangements by Friedrichs Funeral Home. For information: (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
