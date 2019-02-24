Kathleen "Kathy" Killoran Jensen, 72, passed away in Manchester, NH on December 29, 2018. Kathy was born on April 24, 1946 in Geneva, IL. She was a 1964 graduate of Batavia High School. She received her BA from Iowa Wesleyan University in 1968 and her MA in Social Work from University of Colorado, Denver in 1972. She retired in 2012 from the VA Hospital System after 30+ years, spending most of that time as a social worker at the Manchester, NH, VA Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Timothy T. and Cynthia (Lockhart) Killoran and her brother,Timothy P. Killoran. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Egon P. Jensen of 47 years of Manchester, NH; loving sisters, Marge (Allen) Kienitz of Tucson, AZ; Cindy (Tom) Neacy of Batavia, IL; Mary B. Killoran of Atlanta, GA; and sister-in-law, Sandy (Tim) Killoran (Hamlin-Poarch) of San Ramon, CA; and nieces, Katy Killoran of San Francisco, CA, Megan Neacy of Chicago, IL and Erin Neacy of Batavia, IL. Kathy was a compassionate person, empathetic to everyone, fearless, clear-eyed and realistic. She took an interest in people in the VA community even after retirement and she pursed her love of travel with the River Chicks group. Kathy was one in a million and she will be missed. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary