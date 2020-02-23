|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Kathleen L. Rucker, 74, at rest Feb. 16, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Donald Knox, treasured daughter of the late Vernon and Rose Rucker, loving sister to Tom (Susie) Rucker, cherished aunt to Tommy and Kevin, fond cousin to many, and wonderful niece. She loved old movies, time with family and friends, cooking, gardening, and her dogs Watson and Maggie Mae. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her including her friends and coworkers at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Donations to St. Jude or ASPCA requested, in lieu of flowers. Memorial mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020