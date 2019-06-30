Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave
Wheaton, IL
KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" FRITZ

KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" FRITZ Obituary
WHEATON - Kathleen M. "Kathy" Fritz (nee La Mere), 66, who courageously fought MS for over 30 years. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Fritz and mother of Edward T. Fritz. Cherished by her father, Albert J. La Mere, and siblings Norene (Ray) Lewis, Eileen (Jim) McQuillan, Jeanne Ann (Mike) Dominik, Mary Ann Martin, Therese (Tom) Altergott, Dorothy (Dave) McCarty and Pierre (Diane) La Mere. Warmly embraced by her husband's extended family, including his parents, the late Harold and Shirley Fritz, brothers Tom, Gary (Julie) and Glenn (Veronica) Fritz and sisters Kerry (Jerry) Ancona and Kelly (Dane) Smith. Fondly remembered by 34 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, numerous aunts and uncles and more than 50 cousins. Predeceased by her mother, Dorothy La Mere (nee Trapp). Raised in northwest Indiana, Kathy moved to Wheaton in the 1980s. Known for delicious holiday baking, Kathy was a superb quilter and enjoyed music, skiing and travel. A CPA with an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, she held managerial positions at Ameritech and SBC for more than 25 years. She served in the U.S. Army as part of the Tactical Intelligence Unit at Ft. Lewis, Wash., and for more than a decade in the Army Reserve. Visitation Monday, July 1, from 3-8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10 a.m. Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the society's Greater Illinois Chapter. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
